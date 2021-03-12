Roosters major concerns for Friend

The Roosters are said to have “major concerns” for hooker and co-captain, Jake Friend, with reports he may have played his last NRL game.

The 31-year-old suffered his third concussion in six months after clashing heads with Sea Eagles forward, Andrew Davey in the Roosters’ 46-4 win over Manly on Saturday.

Friend shares the captaincy with Boyd Cordner, who is taking a break from the game following several concussions.

The Rooster might be without Friend for this week’s match against West Tigers on Sunday at 5.05pm.

Meanwhile there will be one match on Thursday between the Eels and Storm at 9.05pm.

On Friday, the Warriors will meet the Knights at 7pm and the Titans face the Broncos at 9.05pm.

There will be three matches on Saturday, starting with the Bulldogs and Panthers at 4pm, the Sea Eagles face the Rabbitohs 6.30pm, and the

Cowboys will battle the Dragons at 8.35pm.

On Sunday the Sharks clash with the Raiders at 7.15pm.