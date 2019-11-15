Roosters grant Latrell leave of absence from pre-season training

Rugby league star Latrell Mitchell has been granted a leave of absence on the eve of the club’s return to pre-season training.

This has been announced by his club the Sydney Roosters.

With uncertainty surrounding the Test centre’s playing future, the club last night issued a statement to say he would not be required when the squad assembles for the first time in 2020.

Mitchell, who is contracted to the premiers for the 2020 season, has been linked to a switch to South Sydney, Wests Tigers and the Gold Coast Titans in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has been a key member of the club’s back-to-back premiership wins but it appears unlikely he will be suiting up for the Roosters in their bid to become the first team since the 1983 Parramatta Eels to win three straight titles.

[Source: NRL]