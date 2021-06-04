Roosters escape Titans

The Sydney Roosters denied the Gold Coast Titans with a last minute field goal to win 35-34.

It was the Roosters who were leading 30-4 with 30 minutes to play.

However, the Titans managed to score five tries in 17 minutes to lead 34-30 as Gold Coast threatened to equal the biggest comeback in NRL history.

Roosters winger Matt Ikuvalu managed to dive into the corner in the 77th minute to lock the scores at 34-all before halfback Sam Walker nailed a field goal.

Looking at other NRL round 14 results, Manly thrashed Cowboys 50-18 and Sharks beat Panthers 19-18.