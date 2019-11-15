Home

Rugby League

Roosters coach confident of sealing SBW deal in next few days

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 11:56 am
[Source: Sydney Roosters]

Roosters coach Trent Robinson is confident Sonny Bill Williams will be back for the side as early as next week.

However, SBW may not make his NRL return until the final month of the regular season.

SBW’s Super League club, Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from the English competition earlier this week due to travel and financial restrictions in the northern hemisphere.

Article continues after advertisement

The Roosters battles the Warriors at 5pm tomorrow before the Sharks meet the Dragons at 7.30pm while the Raiders meet Rabbitohs at 9:35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will air live on FBC Sports.

Tonight the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm and the Storm face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Knights playing the Bulldogs at 4pm and Panthers battle the Titans at 6.05pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]

