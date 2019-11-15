Roosters celebrate Aubusson’s 300th NRL game in style

The Sydney Roosters have celebrated Mitch Aubusson’s 300th NRL game in style with a 24-16 win over St George Illawarra at WIN Stadium on Thursday night.

One of the Roosters’ favourite sons, Aubusson marked the occasion with a first-half try before Luke Keary took charge in the second term to get the premiers home.

It took the Roosters just two minutes to open the scoring after a Tariq Sims error handed them possession and Joey Manu made the Dragons pay.

Aubusson then finished off good lead-up work by Lachlan Lam and James Tedesco to make it 10-0 before the home side hit through in-form centre Zac Lomax in the 21st minute.

Lomax had a double 14 minutes later after a Tristan Sailor grubber was spilled by Roosters winger Ryan Hall.

Just three minutes into the second half the Roosters went ahead 16-10 when Keary sparked a left-side raid which was finished off by Sitili Tupouniua.

With Siosiua Taukeiaho leading the way magnificently up front the Roosters gained control of the arm wrestle and Manu’s second try in the 67th minute off a Keary bomb put the game out of reach.

Keary then capped a fine night’s work with a try after Sailor had raced up out of the line and came up with nothing.

A 79th-minute try to Matt Dufty was some consolation for the beaten Dragons.

Skipper Jake Friend’s defence was a cornerstone of the victory which carries the Roosters to 9-4 for the season ahead of a massive clash with Melbourne next Thursday.