Rookie Rooster Walker shreds Sharks' best-laid plans

Cronulla coach John Morris revealed after a heartbreaking 26-18 loss to Sydney Roosters that the Sharks’ game plan had to been to start strong in the belief that his more experienced playmakers would steer the team home.

Walker shrugged off a concerted campaign by the Sharks to target him in defence to lead the Roosters to their second successive win since losing star playmaker Luke Keary to a season-ending knee injury.

With hooker and co-captain Jake Friend retiring last week and five-eighth Lachlan Lam also sidelined with a knee injury, many had written the Roosters off, but Walker showed maturity above his years to lead them to victory against Cronulla.

Robinson’s injury list got longer after losing hooker Freddy Lussick with a suspected broken arm in the 18th minute, while his deputy Ben Marschke was placed on report for a crusher tackle.

With Sam Verrills still several weeks away from returning after suffering an ACL last year, Robinson may have to find another hooker from the club’s lower grades to deputise in coming weeks.