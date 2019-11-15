Rookie playmaker expected to deliver tonight for Panthers

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary expects rookie playmaker Matt Burton to deliver tonight against Warriors in their NRL round four clash.

The five-day turnaround scheduled for Cleary’s outfit did little to ease the recovery for the squad after last Sunday’s gruelling encounter against the Knights which ended in a 14 all draw.

But the Panthers coach believes they’ll improve with a better understanding around the six-again rule and with handling any future pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

Young playmaker, Burton, who will replace suspended halfback Nathan Cleary for at least another week, missed five field-goal attempts in the golden point thriller and won’t have long before revisiting the same venue looking to make amends.

The Panthers host the Warriors at 8 tonight before the Storm meet the Rabbitohs at 9:55pm.

Tomorrow, the Eels take on the Sea Eagles at 7:30pm then the Cowboys face the Sharks at 9:35pm.

On Sunday the Raiders play the Knights at 6:05pm and Titans host West Tigers at 8:30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game tomorrow and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The delayed coverage of last night’s game between the Broncos and Roosters game will be aired at 9 tonight on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL.com]