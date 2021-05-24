Rookie flyer eligibility in doubt, Coates called back

Xavier Coates has been rushed back onto the Maroons wing on game day, as doubts remain over the eligibility of rookie flyer Ronaldo Mulitalo.

The Maroons released a new squad for the match on Sunday morning, with Mulitalo missing and Xavier Coates appearing on the wing in jersey No.20.

The NRL announced news of Mulitalo’s withdrawal at 11am on Sunday, with the Sharks winger reluctantly pulling out of Sunday’s must-win Origin fixture.

The Maroons also issued a statement, saying it had been unaware of the conjecture around Mullitalo arriving in Queensland after his 13th birthday, prior to Saturday.

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher had told NRL.com earlier on Sunday morning that Queensland moved to withdraw Mulitalo from what would have been his Origin debut to avoid any chance of a legal appeal after the game.

Mulitalo’s own late call-up only came on Saturday afternoon when Reece Walsh was ruled out due to a hamstring strain.

[Source: NRL]