Robinson likes what he sees in SBW's 13-minute cameo

Roosters coach Trent Robinson labelled Sonny Bill Williams’ first 13-minute stint back in the NRL since 2014 a success after the premiers downed Canberra 18-6.

James Tedesco scored twice in an all-too-familiar masterclass from the representative fullback as the Roosters strengthened their grip on a top-four spot with the finals just a month away.

Williams’ first carry was met by a strong wall of Raiders defenders but the premiers proved too good to celebrate Josh Morris’ 300th game in style at GIO Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

“To be honest it was pretty fast but I expected that,” Williams said.

“I’ve never played in the middle in my whole career so it was nice just to get back out there, just feel the lungs, taste the blood in the chest.

“It’s just special to be back and to be involved with ‘J-Moz’s’ 300th, but also be back playing with the lads that I’ve really admired from afar.”

Robinson said he had two plans to use Williams before opting to play him in the middle.

“To get him uncomfortable, to get some combinations going and then get him off and get him ready again for next week,” Robinson said.

“That was our plan first stint and I thought he did well. Obviously he is not a middle defender, so he has played back row his whole career and centre in rugby union.