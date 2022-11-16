Road to RLWC 2025 starts for FNRL

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The journey to the 2025 Rugby League World Cup will soon start for the Fiji National Rugby League.

FNRL is not only focusing on the Vodafone Fiji Bati but the women’s side, the Fiji Bulikulas and our national Under-19 side to feature in that World Cup.

The sport’s parent body will have a lot on its plate in trying to get the three teams to feature at the tournament in France.

Fiji National Rugby League acting chief executive Don Natabe says they’ll need to map out a plan now.

“It won’t be an easy task and that’s why the board has specifically met together a week after the World Cup outing to initiate its strategic plan for 2025.”

Meanwhile, the Bati will be joined by FNRL pioneers, former-Bati, Fiji Bulikula, members and affiliates at the FNRL 30th Anniversary Dinner tonight at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The event commemorates 30 years of rugby league in Fiji and the contribution of selfless Fijians who have built up the FNRL since 1992.