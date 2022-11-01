Rugby League

RLWC top 8 confirmed

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

November 1, 2022 11:11 am

Fiji Bati will face New Zealand in one of the quarter-finals. [Source: Fiji Bati/Facebook]

The quarter-finalists for the Rugby League World Cup have been confirmed.

The first match starts on Saturday at 7.30am with the defending champions, Australia taking on Group C runners-up Lebanon.

Two matches will be played on Sunday starting at 2.30am between the hosts England which topped Group A with three wins and Papua New Guinea which defeated Wales 36-0 earlier today.

Following this at 7.30am, a repeat of the 2017 edition of the tournament as the Fiji Bati will look to record another win against New Zealand.

The last quarter-final clash will be played on Monday with an all-Pacific thriller at 2.30am between Mate Ma’a Tonga and Samoa.

