RKS upsets Nasinu Secondary

Ratu Kadavulevu School has defeated Nasinu Secondary school 12-8 in the U17 schools rugby league final.

The thrilling final saw both teams fight for supremacy till the last seconds of the game.

The schools were tied 8-all at halftime. RKS ran riot in the second half with majority of the match played inside Nasinu’s territory.

A try from RKS with 7 minutes left on the o’clock extended their score to 12-8 securing the win. Meanwhile, in the U15 grade RKS defeated Queen Victoria School 8-4.

Meanwhile the under 19 clash between RKS and Nasinu Secondary is currently underway.