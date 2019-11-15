Rugby League
RKS upsets Nasinu Secondary
March 14, 2020 5:17 pm
Ratu Kadavulevu School has defeated Nasinu Secondary school 12-8 in the U17 schools rugby league final.
The thrilling final saw both teams fight for supremacy till the last seconds of the game.
The schools were tied 8-all at halftime. RKS ran riot in the second half with majority of the match played inside Nasinu’s territory.
A try from RKS with 7 minutes left on the o’clock extended their score to 12-8 securing the win. Meanwhile, in the U15 grade RKS defeated Queen Victoria School 8-4.
Meanwhile the under 19 clash between RKS and Nasinu Secondary is currently underway.