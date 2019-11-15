RKS to meet Nasinu in Tanoa challenge

Ratu Kadavulevu School under 19 is expecting a determined Nasinu Secondary School side in the Fiji Secondary Schools rugby league South Eastern zone Tanoa challenge this weekend.

RKS team manager Saimoni Tamani says the team will need to regroup in camp before taking on the next challenge.

“We are looking forward to the game next week, we know Nasinu is going to give them RKS a very good challenge and when we go back today we are going to re-strategize and we are going to prepare for our games tomorrow”

The side thumped John Wesley 38-8 in their round three matches at Saint Marcellin grounds in Vatuwaqa over the weekend.

RKS will play Nasinu Secondary at 3pm on Saturday at the Marcellin School ground.