RKS to face Ratu Latianara in Challenge Cup

Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels Under-19 will have its first real test in tomorrow’s Tanoa Challenge match with Ratu Latianara College Raiders in the South/East Zone Rugby League competition.

The Raiders had a disappointing start last week against Lelean Memorial School after conceding penalties around the ruck area that handed LMS the 28-4 win.

RKS is aiming to remain unbeaten after thumping Ratu Sukuna Broncos 52-nil last week, however, tomorrow’s match will be a different ball game altogether.

FSSRL South/East Zone President Penaia Qalituraga says the first two rounds have produced some amazing results.

“Most of them are under 19 players, the core from the under 18 last year and a few joining Ratu Kadavulevu School this year”.

The zone competition will be held at Marcelin Parimary School ground in Vatuwaqa tomorrow.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children in casual wear and $1 for students in uniform.