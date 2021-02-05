RKS ready for rugby league season

Ratu Kadavulevu School has issued a strong challenge ahead of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition.

Although last season ended prematurely due to the pandemic, the all-boys school comes into the new season with a lot of confidence.

Under-17 player Tevita Vukicea says they have laid out their plan and that is to take all grade titles to Delainakaikai.

Article continues after advertisement

“We respect the other teams, we have QVS, our brothers from downtown and other schools in Suva. All three teams in school are confident and we just have to see when the competition comes.”

Vukicea says all three grades have started its preparations for the competition and are clear on what is expected of them.

The FSSRL Vodafone Trophy competition kicks-off next Saturday in the South/Eastern and Western Division.