RKS, Nasinu retain Tanoa's

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels and Nasinu Secondary School Panthers Under-19 sides retained the respective Tanoa’s in their different pools.

RKS managed to take the Tanoa back to Lodoni after beating a spirited Ratu Latianara College outfit from Serua 44-14 today in their pool A clash.

Ratu Latianara proved to be worthy challengers compared to Ratu Sukuna Memorial School last week.

The Lodonians showed their class in the first half, however, Ratu Latianara improved their defense in the second spell.

In the pool B Tanoa Challenge match, Nasinu Secondary School Panthers destroyed Suva Grammar School Titans after posting a big win at the Marcelin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa.

Nasinu thrashed Suva Grammar 40-nil in a one sided affair.

The Grammar Titans were no match for the structured Panthers side that played simple rugby league.