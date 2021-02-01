RKS Eels survives Sigatoka Storm

The Sigatoka Methodist College Storm nearly blew away the Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League quarter-finals at Bidesi ground in Suva today.

RKS who was leading 10-6 at halftime managed to beat Sigatoka Storm 26-12.

The Storm started well and was leading 6-nil early in the first spell but RKS came back with two tries before the break.

Sigatoka Methodist was not intimidated by the second ranked side from the South/East zone and they scored a converted try to lead RKS 12-10 early in the second spell.

However, RKS pulled away in the last 20 minutes with another three tries.

In the first quarter-final, Nasinu Secondary School thrashed Nasikawa Vision College Knights 32-10.