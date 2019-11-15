RKS aims to improve their pattern

Defending Under-19 Rugby League champions, Ratu Kadavulevu Levu School will be working on maintaining a strong defense for this week’s playoffs.

The Delainakaikai, Tailevu boys will face Queen Victoria School in the South/East Zone Rugby league semifinals on Saturday.

Coach Timoci Satakala says the transition from rugby to rugby league is still something they are adjusting too.

“We need to improve on our defense and pattern confirming to the rugby league standard.”

In another semifinal, Nasinu Secondary School will take on Marist Brothers High School at the St Marcelins ground in Suva.