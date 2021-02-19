Rishikul Sanatan hopes for the best in FSSRL

A school where the sport of football is most popular, Rishikul Sanatan College hopes to make waves in rugby league.

Participating in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition in the South Eastern Zone, the team is trying to adapt to the way the sport is played.

Under 17 player Jashneel Singh says he is excited to take part in a competition that is tough and highly competitive.

He says the transition from football to rugby league was not easy as he faced difficulties in understanding the rules of the game.

However, Singh says he has learnt a lot from the two-weeks of training and the experience after the first round.

The Cuvu, Nadroga lad believes discipline will be a key factor in the success of the team this season.