Reynolds target Cleary

Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds wants to see more kick pressure applied to Panthers playmaker half Nathan Cleary.

Reynolds recalls South Sydney’s last encounter against Penrith a month ago when Cleary tormented the Rabbitohs’ back three with the boot.

Cleary recorded a mammoth 844 kick metres in round 23 to turn the match on its head after the Bunnies took a 12-0 lead early.

Departing playmaker, Reynolds will return to the Rabbitohs line-up this week after he was rested for the side’s final regular-season game against the Dragons.

The Rabbitohs will field a new-look back three for the finals clash with Latrell Mitchell on suspension and Josh Mansour with a knee injury missing the rest of the season.

Reynolds said the Rabbitohs will head into the Panthers game with confidence despite being without Mitchell for a second consecutive finals series.

The Panthers face the Rabbitohs in week one of the NRL finals on Saturday at 9.50pm.

Also on Saturday the Roosters plays the Titans at 7:40pm

Week one of the finals starts on Friday with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

On Sunday the Eels meet Knights at 6:05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.