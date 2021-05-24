Rugby League
Reynolds target Cleary
September 7, 2021 12:39 pm
Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds [left] and Nathan Cleary
Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds wants to see more kick pressure applied to Panthers playmaker half Nathan Cleary.
Reynolds recalls South Sydney’s last encounter against Penrith a month ago when Cleary tormented the Rabbitohs’ back three with the boot.
Cleary recorded a mammoth 844 kick metres in round 23 to turn the match on its head after the Bunnies took a 12-0 lead early.
Departing playmaker, Reynolds will return to the Rabbitohs line-up this week after he was rested for the side’s final regular-season game against the Dragons.
The Rabbitohs will field a new-look back three for the finals clash with Latrell Mitchell on suspension and Josh Mansour with a knee injury missing the rest of the season.
Reynolds said the Rabbitohs will head into the Panthers game with confidence despite being without Mitchell for a second consecutive finals series.
The Panthers face the Rabbitohs in week one of the NRL finals on Saturday at 9.50pm.
Also on Saturday the Roosters plays the Titans at 7:40pm
Week one of the finals starts on Friday with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.
On Sunday the Eels meet Knights at 6:05pm.
