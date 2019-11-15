Reynolds, Mitchell facing bans

Wests Tigers five-eighth Josh Reynolds and Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell are both facing potential three-match bans over incidents in their NRL clash last night.

Mitchell is facing a grade two striking charge for a hit on Reynolds after Reynolds made contact with Campbell Graham’s head with his boot.

This has resulted in a grade two dangerous contact charge for Josh Reynolds.

Both players will miss two matches with early guilty pleas and risk three-match suspensions if they unsuccessfully fight the charges at the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are currently playing Viliame Kikau and the Panthers before the Bulldogs face the Broncos at 7.30pm.

The Storm play the Raiders at 9.35 tonight and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

Tomorrow, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons battle the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, last night the Titans beat the Warriors 16-12 and the Rabbitohs defeated West Tigers 18-10.

[Source: NRL.com]