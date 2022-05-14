Reynolds inspires Broncos to victory again

[pic:nrl.com]

An Adam Reynolds masterclass led the Broncos to a stunning 38-0 win over Manly in front of 40,267 fans at Suncorp Stadium last night.

Reynolds set up two tries and scored one of his own.

It was the Broncos fourth win in a row and the last time they did that was in 2017 when they strung together six on the bounce between rounds six to 11.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match last night, the Knights beat Bulldogs 16-6.

Today, three games will start with Warriors and Rabbitohs at 5pm, followed by the Titans and Dragons at 7:30pm before the Panthers wrap up the night with Storm at 9:45pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Storm match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.