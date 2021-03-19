Home

Rugby League

Reynolds hinted to leave South Sydney

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 22, 2021 12:40 pm
[Source: NRL]

South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds is one of the biggest names up for grabs at the end of the season.

The Daily Telegraph’s reported Phil Rothfield has “serious doubts” he will remain at the club.

Reynolds is looking for a longer deal in what potentially shapes as the final contract of his career.

Article continues after advertisement

Souths though are only willing to offer a one-year extension and it has proven a sticking point.

Rothfield predicted two of those sides could make moves shortly if poor results to start the 2021 season continue.

In this week’s NRL matches, the first match on Thursday will between Panthers and Storm at 9.05pm.

Two matches will be played on Friday, Dragons and Sea Eagles at 7pm, and Rabbitohs ans Rooster at 9.05pm.

On Saturday, there will be three matches between Raiders and Warriors at 4pm, Broncos and Bulldogs at 6.30pm, and Eels and Sharks at 8.35pm.

Meanwhile, the Knights will face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15pm. Both matches will be played on Sunday.

