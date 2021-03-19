Reynolds hinted to leave South Sydney

South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds is one of the biggest names up for grabs at the end of the season.

The Daily Telegraph’s reported Phil Rothfield has “serious doubts” he will remain at the club.

Reynolds is looking for a longer deal in what potentially shapes as the final contract of his career.

Souths though are only willing to offer a one-year extension and it has proven a sticking point.

Rothfield predicted two of those sides could make moves shortly if poor results to start the 2021 season continue.

