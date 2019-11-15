Reynolds heroics get Rabbitohs home over Cowboys

Premiership-winning halfback Adam Reynolds kicked South Sydney to a heart-stopping 31-30 win over North Queensland in an 11-try thriller on Saturday night in Townsville.

The Rabbitohs trailed 30-24 with five minutes remaining before Alex Johnston scored in the corner.

Reynolds missed the conversion but he slotted a penalty goal two minutes later before kicking a match-winning field goal in the dying moments to seal Souths’ eighth win of the season.

Reynolds got the Rabbitohs rolling with an exquisite chip-and-chase solo try beside the posts in the 11th minute, but the Cowboys replied five minutes later with rookie centre Connelly Lemuelu’s try to trim the lead to 6-4.

The home side was camped inside the Bunnies’ half for the next 10 minutes, passing up a chance to level with a penalty goal from right in front before letting the visitors off the hook on a forward pass ruling.

But the Rabbitohs turned over possession and were punished on the ensuing set when Michael Morgan crossed in the corner. Kyle Feldt hit the upright with the conversion attempt and it remained 8-6.

The Bunnies continued to struggle to get out of their own half and were caught out by a touch of magic from Scott Drinkwater in the 30th minute.

Drinkwater kicked across field for speedy winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who turned Jaxson Paulo inside out before sprinting away to score his team’s third try.

But Feldt failed to convert and Souths managed to hit back with a well-worked try for Dane Gagai. Reynolds booted the simple conversion to lock it up at 12-12 with four minutes left in the half.

Latrell Mitchell was having trouble under the high ball, while Mitchell Dunn’s clean strip of Souths winger Alex Johnston presented the Cowboys with a perfect scoring opportunity as half-time approached.

A rattled Bunnies were whistled for an offside penalty seconds later, allowing Feldt to kick them ahead 14-12 at the break with his first successful shot of the night.

Souths got their noses back in front when Johnston touched down seven minutes into the second half. Reynolds converted for an 18-14 lead.

The lead changed hands again in the 50th minute, with Morgan powering over for his second try. Feldt’s conversion put the Cowboys ahead 20-18.

The Rabbitohs were next to score, as centre Campbell Graham proved too strong to stop close to the line. Reynolds drilled the conversion for a 24-20 lead with 24 minutes remaining.

The game took yet another twist when Dunn scored to tie it up. Feldt had the chance to break the deadlock but missed his fourth kick of the night.

Drinkwater was the man of the moment in crunch time, kicking for Opacic to score.

But the Rabbitohs weren’t done, with Johnston crossing for his second try four minutes from full-time. Reynolds hooked the sideline conversion, but he made amends two minutes later, calmly booting a penalty goal before kicking the match-winning field goal.