Reynolds heroics get Rabbitohs home over Cowboys

South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds kicked a heart-stopping 31-30 win over North Queensland in an 11-try thriller last night in Townsville.

The Rabbitohs trailed 30-24 with five minutes remaining before Alex Johnston scored in the corner.

Premiership-winning Reynolds missed the conversion but he slotted a penalty goal two minutes later before kicking a match-winning field goal in the dying moments to seal Souths’ eighth win of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches, The Canberra Raiders hit their straps to pile misery for the Broncos, winning 36-8 at GIO Stadium last night.

The Broncos looked strong early to stun the Raiders 8-6 at half-time but fell away quickly as the Raiders ran in five tries in 20 minutes to secure their biggest win of the season.