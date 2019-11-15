Resurgent Knights tackle injury-hit Sea Eagles in crucial clash

The Newcastle Knights host the struggling Sea Eagles in a blockbuster clash at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Manly will be without star props Marty Taupau and Addin Fonua-Blake as they aim to keep their top eight hopes alive.

The Knights will look to consolidate their grip on a first finals berth since 2014, with Blake Green lining up for his second game for the club outside Mitchell Pearce.

Two games will be played today with the Knights facing the Sea Eagles at 4pm and the Bulldogs battles the West Tigers at 6.05pm.