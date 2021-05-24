Reds overcome Silktails in trying conditions

The Fiji Kaiviti Silktails lost to Glebe Dirty Reds yesterday, in their Round Two Ron Massey Cup competition.

The Silktails fought hard for that win but went to 16-6 to the Reds in trying conditions.

It was the Reds who scored first points after the Silktails failed to execute their last tackle plays.

Both teams worked hard for field position to begin the first half.

Winger Johnathan Tufuga touched down in the corner following slick hands from his inside men to give Glebe a six-point lead after 11 minutes.

The Reds capitalized on another opportunity when fellow winger Michael Pearsall scored a near-identical try in the opposite corner. Halfback Manaia Rudolph converted again, taking the visitors’ halftime lead to 12-0.

It was a quiet start to the second half with both teams struggling to create any real chances, yet the Reds eventually extended their lead with Rudolph converting a penalty goal to improve the deficit to 14 points.