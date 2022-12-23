Record-high salary caps for NRL and NRLW players

[Source: NRL.com]

The National Rugby League has announced a new record-breaking level of salary cap for both male and female players in the 2023 season.

The 2023 NRL Premiership salary cap will increase to $12.1m in 2023 from $9.6m in 2022, a 25% increase.

The cap for top 30 players will increase to a historic high of $11.45 million, a 22% increase from the 2022 salary cap.

The development list will increase from $240,000 to $650,000, capturing the relevant development player payments.

The 2023 NRL Women’s Premiership’s salary cap will increase by 153% to $884,000.

To ensure players share in this unprecedented increase, the NRL has announced that the minimum salary for all male players in a club’s top 30 NRL squad will grow to $120,000.

The NRL season will start on March 2nd.

