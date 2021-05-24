Home

Reagan Campbell-Gillard re-commits to Eels

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 6, 2021 8:40 am

Former Fiji Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard has re-committed to the Eels just a week after it was revealed that he wanted to join the Dolphins.

The Parramatta front-rower has signed a new deal that’s linked him with the Eels until the end of 2025.

This comes after Campbell-Gillard’s manager hinted the front-rower’s desire to play under Wayne Bennett at the new expansion club.

Eels general manager of football Mark O’Neill said Campbell-Gillard has been a great asset to the club.

Campbell-Gillard has played 41 NRL games with the Eels since crossing from the Panthers ahead of season 2020.

He has played a total of 155 matches with Penrith and Parramatta since making his debut in the opening round of the 2015 season.

