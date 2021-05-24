RCG ruled out for Eels

Former Fiji Bati rep Reagan Campbell-Gillard is unlikely to return for the Eels before the finals due to a groin injury.

Parramatta Coach, Brad Arthur has urged his forward pack to make a statement early against the Rabbitohs tomorrow in the absence of Campbell-Gillard.

The Eels were unable to score last week in their 28-point loss to the Roosters and were dealt a further blow when prop RCG was injured.

Arthur says their effort hasn’t been good enough the forwards haven’t carried the ball with the same purpose or played with the same purpose.

He adds they can’t go and test the waters to see what the opposition will be like but they have to go out and make a statement early.

The Eels will host the Rabbitohs at 10:05pm tomorrow.