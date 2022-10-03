RCG in Kangaroos World Cup squad

Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Former Fiji Bati rep Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been named in the Australia squad for the Rugby League World Cup later this month.

RCG is one of the 11 experienced players in the Kangaroos squad with selectors roping in 13 debutants.

Among the 13 are Penrith’s back-to-back premierships including Nathan Cleary, Matt Burton, Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin.

James Tedesco will captain the side.

The World Cup will be held from October 15th to November 19th.

The Kangaroos will open their campaign against the Vodafone Fiji Bati.

Scotland and Italy are the other two teams in their pool.