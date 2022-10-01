RCG and Blake share Panthers-Eels rivalry

[Source: NRL.com]

Former Fiji Bati Prop Regan Campbell-Gillard and Bati centre Waqa Blake are two players who very well know the rivalry the Panthers and Eels share.

RCG and Blake both had their stints with Penrith before moving to Parramatta.

Campbell-Gillard told nrl.com he initially struggled with the idea of moving from the Panthers to the Eels knowing that they grew up not liking each other.

On the same note Blake says when he was with the Panthers he hated the Eels but now it’s the other way around with the gold and blue jumper on his back.

But one thing the two teams share is representing the community of western Sydney in the grand-final.

The two teams clash tomorrow night at 8.30 and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

