Ravoravo Rabbitohs rugby league team gears up for Melanesian Cup

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs rugby league side is wasting no time as they gear up for the Melanesian Cup next month.

Aiming to be the first local rugby league club to win the Melanesian Cup, Coach Sivaniolo Varo says they are ready for a physical encounter against Papua New Guinea’s Lae Snax Tigers.



Ravoravo Rabbitohs rugby league team during one of their training sessions [Source: Ravoravo Rabbitohs rugby league]

“We know that rugby league is sort of a national sport for PNG but we are ready to give them a tough and physical challenge.”

There has been no local rugby league club that has ever won the Melanesian Cup but Varo adds they plan to put this trend to an end.

“The competition has been running for four years now and no local team has ever won the competition. However, this year keeping that cup solid on Fiji grounds will be our mission.”



Nine members of the Kaiviti Silktails are also part of the team including Tikiko Noke, Waisea Nasekai, Timoci Namotokula, Simon Wise, Maika Serulevu and Iliame Susu.



The side will meet Lae Snax Tigers on the 29th of next month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.