Ravalawa to miss clash against the Raiders

Fiji Bati and St George Illiwara Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa will miss out on their NRL clash against the Raiders this week.

Ravalawa is out and replaced by Cody Ramsey who will make his debut on the wing.

The Dragons will take on Semi Valemei and the Raiders on Saturday at 5pm.

Other games on Saturday features the Titans playing the Brocnos at 7.30 pm followed by the Roosters and the Knights at 9.35pm.

The Rabbitohs and the West Tigers will open round 18 on Thursday at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Eels take on rivals Panthers at 9.55pm and the Sea Eagles battles the Bulldogs at 8pm.

Two matches will be played on Sunday with the Storm facing the Cowboys at 6.05 pm and the Sharks meet the Warriors at 8.30 pm.