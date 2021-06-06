Ravalawa to challenge charges

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa will challenge his charges at the NRL tonight.

Ravalawa is facing 3-4 weeks on the sidelines for a shoulder charge on Raiders player Elliott Whitehead on Saturday night.

He has similar offenses over the last two years which have doubled his penalty.

It is the third shoulder charge Ravalawa has been punished for this year.

According to the NRL, Ravalawa only attracted grade one charges, but loading for previous offenses has bumped up his sanction.

Another player that will challenge his charges is Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho.