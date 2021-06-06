Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
NZ pledges more financial support in COVID fight|Six AUSMAT members on advisory capacity arriving tonight|Second dose vaccination starts in the North|FNPF clarifies delayed payment|Need normalcy, get vaccinated: PM|Tui Macuata urges compassion for returning Northerners|Vaccine can get outbreak under control|MOH identifies areas of interests|First Responders continue to lend a helping hand|Police record more alcohol related arrests|Cinema revenue drops|Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation|Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU|Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj|Naitasiri residents commend frontliners at Sawani border|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|One more COVID death as Fiji records new daily toll|Vaccination roll out to be ramped up|Tudravu visits Police families in isolation|Telehealth services now available|Totogo Police Station to continue operation|Australia continues to support Fiji in getting Fijians vaccinated|PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions|High rate of hospitalization a possibility|Constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Ravalawa to challenge charges

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 5:25 pm
Mikaele Ravalawa.[7 News]

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa will challenge his charges at the NRL tonight.

Ravalawa is facing 3-4 weeks on the sidelines for a shoulder charge on Raiders player Elliott Whitehead on Saturday night.

He has similar offenses over the last two years which have doubled his penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the third shoulder charge Ravalawa has been punished for this year.

According to the NRL, Ravalawa only attracted grade one charges, but loading for previous offenses has bumped up his sanction.

Another player that will challenge his charges is Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.