Rugby League

Ravalawa, Sims out

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 4:48 pm
Mikaele Ravalawa and Tariq Sims

The Dragons line up for this weekend will be without the services of Fiji Bati reps Mikaele Ravalawa and Tariq Sims.

The duo pleaded guilty to charges generated during the Magic round loss to Melbourne last weekend.

Ravalawa will be out for two weeks and Sims for one week.

Article continues after advertisement

Other players that have also been ruled out for the Dragons are Josh McGuire and Tyrell Fuimaono.

The Dragons play the Sharks at 9:55pm on Friday in round 11 of the NRL.

Meanwhile, tomorrow at 9:50pm Cowboys host the Knights at 9:50pm.

