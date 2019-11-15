Ravalawa scores in Dagons win

Fiji born Saint George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try in their 20-8 win over the Gold Coast Titans.

The Bati winger scored a double last week and have added another this afternoon to register their second win on the trot.

Having broken the drought with a win over the Sharks last week the Dragons went on with the job with playmakers Adam Clune and Corey Norman calling the shots.

Fullback Matt Dufty also continued his good form, laying on the Dragons’ opening try for Zac Lomax in the 18th minute.

In the 27th minute it was Norman sending a perfect pass over the top for Ravalawa to score as the Dragons went out to 12-2.

Lomax landed a penalty goal on half-time to make it 14-2 and the game was pretty much out of reach when Clune’s long ball put Jordan Pereira over in the corner.

Meanwhile, last night the Panthers beat the Storm 21-14 while the Roosters thumped the Warriors 40-12.

[Source: NRL]