Ravalawa returns for Dragons

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa is back for the Saint George Illawarra Dragons for round 15 of the NRL.

Ravalawa makes his return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of the Dragons last three matches.

The 24-year-old is also part of the Fiji Bati squad for the Pacific Test next weekend against Papua New Guinea Kumuls in Australia.

The Fijian flyer is one of the three changes for the Dragons with Mat Feagai returning from illness on the left-wing and Jaydn Su’A moving into the starting side and Jack de Belin pushing up to the front row.

Ravalawa and the Dragons host Bati center Taane Milne and the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, you can watch Tui Kamikamica and the Melbourne Storm play Broncos LIVE on FBC Sports on Friday at 9:55pm.