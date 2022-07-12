Ravalawa out for Dragons

The Saint George Illawarra Dragons will miss the services of Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa this weekend against the Roosters.

St George lost Ravalawa to a hamstring injury in Sunday’s clash against the Broncos.

A replacement will be needed for the Bati winger and even star player Ben Hunt’s fitness will be monitored ahead of the clash with the Dragons captain likely to play more minutes in Origin Three.

Article continues after advertisement

Josh McGuire is another player out for St George.

The Roosters hosts the Dragons at 5pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, round 18 of the NRL starts on Friday with Cowboys playing Sharks at 8pm followed by the Eels and Warriors at 9:55pm.