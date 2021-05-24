Home

Rugby League

Ravalawa hattrick fires Dragons

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 8:30 pm
[Source: Dragons/Twitter]

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a hat trick for the Dragons to kick-off their first win in the NRL season.

The Dragons defeated Warriors 28-16 earlier this evening.

It was a long awaited return for the Warriors but was unfortunately spoiled by the Dragons as fullback Tyrell Sloan threw a sublime pass to send Mikaele Ravalawa over in the corner for the first points of the day.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak put a grubber in and ran around Ben Hunt and Sloan — who expected the ball to go over the sideline — and planted it down to get the Warriors on the board.

The Warriors went back-to-back when Josh Curran made a break off a sneaky Shaun Johnson pass.

After charging down the field, he passed onto Wade Egan who crossed for the four-pointer.

Johnson slotted the conversion to bring his side within two points of the Dragons with eight minutes left in the first half.

The momentum had well and truly shifted with the Warriors coming out firing in the second half and snatching the lead thanks to Johnson.

The man of the moment kicked a 40-20 and then set Eli Katoa up for a try.

The Dragons got a much-needed try 11 minutes later through Ravalawa who outmuscled several Warriors players to score.

And then the powerhouse winger crossed for his third after two flick passes in the lead up from Zac Lomax and Jaydn Su’A.

[Source: Fox Sports] 

