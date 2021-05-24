Home

Ravalawa faces four weeks suspension

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 4:12 pm
Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa [Source: NRL.com]

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa may be suspended for up to four weeks for a shoulder charge on Raiders player Elliott Whitehead last night.

It is the third shoulder charge Ravalawa has been punished for this year.

Ravalawa’s latest charge may see him face three weeks with the early guilty plea and four if he is found guilty at the panel.

Article continues after advertisement

Another player that is facing a similar charge is Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

According to the NRL, both only attracted grade one charges, but loading for previous offences have bumped up their sanctions.

Ravalawa’s two prior similar offences have doubled his penalty and he has until 2pm tomorrow to enter his plea.

The Dragons defeated the Raiders 22-20 in their clash.

