Ravalawa double secures win for Dragons

Fijian flyer Mikaele Ravalawa scored a double for the Dragons in their upset 30-16 win against Cronulla Sharks.

The Dragons – and coach Paul McGregor – can breathe a sigh of relief after a drought-breaking over Cronulla.

The Dragons broke their drought when Ravalawa crashed over out wide in the 12th minute.

Sharks winger Mawene Hiroti cashed in on some impressive work from Josh Dugan to score after four minutes.

Trailing 10-6, they scored two tries in the final 12 minutes of the opening term, with Hunt’s burrowing effort from dummy half on the stroke of half-time giving McGregor’s men a confidence-boosting 18-10 lead heading into the sheds.

The lead was out to 14 points when Hunt put captain Cameron McInnes over between the posts with 17 minutes remaining.

The Sharks gave themselves a chance in the 70th minute when Wade Graham scored following a clever pass from Shaun Johnson but Ravalawa iced the result with a try in the final minute.

Dragons five-eighth Corey Norman was placed on report for a trip inside the final 10 minutes.

The results means each team has a 1-4 record but for the Dragons, their win lifts them off last place on the ladder above the Gold Coast on for and against.

[Source: NRL]