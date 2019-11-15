Home

Ravalawa double for Dragons stuns Eels

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 15, 2020 12:08 am
[Source: NRL]

Fijian international Mikaele Ravalawa scored both the tries for the Dragons to upset Eels 14-12 in round 14 of the NRL at Bankwest Stadium.

It was the Eels who were first to get on the scoreboard when skipper Clint Gutherson finished off some good lead-up work by Junior Paulo, Mitchell Moses and Waqa Blake to make it 6-0 after 14 minutes.

The Dragons hit back nine minutes later when Zac Lomax soared through the air to bring down a Corey Norman bomb before popping the ball out the back to Mikaele Ravalawa to score.

Ravalawa completed a first-half double when he powered over in the corner to give the Dragons a 10-6 lead at the break.

The advantage was short-lived however as Kane Evans went through some paper-thin defence in the 43rd minute to put Parra back in front.

A penalty goal to Lomax on the hour mark levelled the scores at 12-12 and another in the 66th minute gave the Dragons the lead.

The Dragons then clung on desperately thanks to a miraculous play in-goal from wingers Ravalawa and Jordan Pereira.

The Dragons have given departing coach Paul McGregor the perfect send-off with an upset 14-12 win over the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

Interim coach Dean Young will take charge of the Red V for the rest of the season and has plenty to work with based on the impressive victory over one of the competition heavyweights.

[Source: NRL]

