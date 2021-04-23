Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
B1617 called a ‘double mutant’ by experts|Total lockdown will have severe repercussions|Naupoto will not comment on breach by soldiers|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without careFIJI app|Fiji needs to stop COVID-19 tsunami|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|Next two weeks paramount says Dr Fong|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong|NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance|GP's are well equipped says Dr Raju|Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|Parents urged to monitor children|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target|Food items fast sellers in supermarkets|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Police clarify travel within containment zones|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Ravalawa charged

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 8:12 am

Dragons trio Mikaele Ravalawa, Tyrell Fuimaono and Jordan Pereira have entered early guilty pleas to judiciary charges.

Fijian flyer Ravalawa will miss two games for a shoulder charge on Josh Morris, Pereira will miss three weeks for a high tackle on Roosters fullback James Tedesco, and Tyrell Fuimaono will get a $1350 fine.

Meanwhile, round eight of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Rabbitohs facing the Raiders at 9.50pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.