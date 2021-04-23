Ravalawa charged

Dragons trio Mikaele Ravalawa, Tyrell Fuimaono and Jordan Pereira have entered early guilty pleas to judiciary charges.

Fijian flyer Ravalawa will miss two games for a shoulder charge on Josh Morris, Pereira will miss three weeks for a high tackle on Roosters fullback James Tedesco, and Tyrell Fuimaono will get a $1350 fine.

Meanwhile, round eight of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Rabbitohs facing the Raiders at 9.50pm.