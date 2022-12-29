Ravalawa back in full training

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa is on track to play for the Dragons in the NRL pre-season.

Ravalawa and a number of other players including Tonga star Moses Suli were on health watch due to injuries.

The Galoa in Serua lad was not able to feature for the Bati during the World Cup in England after failing to overcome a hamstring injury that plagued him toward the end of the NRL season.

Dragons General Manager of Football, Ben Haran says Ravalawa has progressed well over the last couple of weeks and is back in full training with the squad.

The Dragons will face the St Helens in pre-season and is on a bye for week one of the Telstra Premiership.

The first round of the NRL will begin on March 2nd.