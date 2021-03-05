Ratu Latianara College work on improving before the next round

Going up against some of the big names in Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League has given Ratu Latianara College a clear idea on where to improve before the elimination round.

The Serua based school have been in impressive form throughout the season giving schools like Ratu Kadavulevu School a good run.

Though the Under -19 Ratu Latianara side went down to RKS 44-14 last Saturday during the FSSRL South Eastern Zone competition, RLC teacher Naudela Dawai says it is back to the drawing board for them.

“I told the boys to trust themselves and do the job on the field. And try their best to take on Ratu Kadavulevu School in the game.”

In other matches Marist Brothers High School drew 26-all against Naitasiri Secondary School, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School beat Lomaivuna High School 28-26, Namosi Secondary edged AOGHS 10 – 4 and Nasinu Secondary School thrashed Suva Grammar 40 – 0.