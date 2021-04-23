Raiders to look for a win

Semi Valemei and the Canberra Raiders have only had one win at home to date so will be looking for a win to help lift them.

Canberra won’t want a fourth loss in a row to push them even further away from the top eight, but that’s going to be a challenge up against the high-flying Rabbitohs.

The Raiders are currently in eight place on the NRL standings with three wins and four losses.

Article continues after advertisement

The side will play Rabbitohs on Thursday at 9.50pm.

In other matches, Storm play Sharks at 8pm, Broncos face the Titans at 9.55pm on Friday.

On Saturday, Panthers play Sea Eagles at 5pm, Bulldogs play Eels at 7.30pm and Knights face Roosters at 9.35pm.

On Sunday, Warriors play Cowboys at 4pm and Dragons play Wests Tigers at 6.05pm.