Rugby League

Raiders snatch victory from Bulldogs

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 15, 2021 7:46 pm
[Source: NRL.com]

Being reduced to 12 men did not deter the Canberra Raiders from snapping a 20-18 victory against the Bulldogs earlier this evening.

The side managed to rally two tries after Josh Papalii was sent off.

The Samoan international walked off Suncorp Stadium in the 60th minute, when referee Chris Butler told him he’d made forceful contact to the head of winger Tuipulotu Katoa.

Article continues after advertisement

The Raiders were down 12-8 at the time but scored two tries – to Curtis Scott and Sebastian Kris to snatch the victory.

The NRL’s match review committee will be kept busy from this match with three players on report – Wighton, Josh Hodgson and Bulldogs forward Ava Seumanufagai – as well as Papalii’s send-off.

Rabbitohs are currently playing the Sharks.

[Source: NRL.com]

