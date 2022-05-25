Raiders skipper out

Canberra Raiders will be missing the services of their captain, Jarrod Croker, following a dislocated shoulder yesterday.

Croker injured his shoulder in round nine against the Bulldogs and had been named to make a comeback on Sunday but he faces a lengthy stint on the sideline after this latest setback.

The Raiders have stated that Croker will have scans in the coming days to determine whether surgery is required.

The Raiders gear up to face Eels on Sunday at 6.05pm.

You can watch this match live and exclusive on FBC Sports.