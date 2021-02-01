Home

Raiders out muscle Titans in NRL clash

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 4, 2021 7:32 am

The Raiders produced a stirring defensive performance to beat the Titans 20-4 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium last night.

The Raiders opened the scoring with a ripping try to winger Jordan Rapana.

Jarrod Croker added a penalty goal in the 27th minute, the only other points until the Titans finally crossed on the stroke of half-time.

Winger Corey Thompson did well to keep his boots off the sideline and secure the try on the left edge.

In other matches last night, Sharks thrashed Cowboys 48-10.

