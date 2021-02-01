Raiders out muscle Titans in NRL clash

The Raiders produced a stirring defensive performance to beat the Titans 20-4 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium last night.

The Raiders opened the scoring with a ripping try to winger Jordan Rapana.

Jarrod Croker added a penalty goal in the 27th minute, the only other points until the Titans finally crossed on the stroke of half-time.

Article continues after advertisement

Winger Corey Thompson did well to keep his boots off the sideline and secure the try on the left edge.

In other matches last night, Sharks thrashed Cowboys 48-10.